Princess Diana’s go-to make-up artist, Mary Greenwell, presents the ultimate teen beauty tutorial with CHANEL

It's 10:28 am in Atlanta when Deborah Ayorinde dials in to speak over Zoom from a hotel room in the city. The London-born actress is just as glamorous as her fictional counterpart in the upcoming series Riches - in which she will star as the leading lady - as she beams from the screen. Long flowing hair, glowing skin and immaculate posture all lend themselves to an aura of seemingly effortless sophistication. Naturally, she was one of Jezebel magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans in 2014.

1 HOUR AGO