Princess Diana’s go-to make-up artist, Mary Greenwell, presents the ultimate teen beauty tutorial with CHANEL

tatler.com
Queen Consort dazzles as she presents Booker Prize alongside Dua Lipa
The Queen Consort made an appearance at London’s Roundhouse last night to present the 2022 Booker Prize. Dressed in all black, she was spotted chatting with pop singer Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech on the night. This year’s Booker Prize ceremony, the first fully in-person since 2019, has been described as part of a ‘new look, vibrant winner ceremony, designed to celebrate and connect this year’s Booker writers with a wide range of readers’ by its organisers.
Deborah Ayorinde on family, London nightlife and starring in ‘the new Succession’
It's 10:28 am in Atlanta when Deborah Ayorinde dials in to speak over Zoom from a hotel room in the city. The London-born actress is just as glamorous as her fictional counterpart in the upcoming series Riches - in which she will star as the leading lady - as she beams from the screen. Long flowing hair, glowing skin and immaculate posture all lend themselves to an aura of seemingly effortless sophistication. Naturally, she was one of Jezebel magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans in 2014.
How ‘dopamine dressing’ made the Gen Z social set happy again
It was a cold winter in Edinburgh when I broke up with my university boyfriend. I had just finished my midterm exams and, for fear of bumping into him in Tesco, I fled to London, dressed all in black as if I were in mourning. Most Popular. ‘You really shouldn’t...
Chanel hosts impactful panel of young creatives at Cliveden Literary Festival
Since 2017, Cliveden House has been the rightful home of the Cliveden Literary Festival. A two-day event bringing together the crème de la crème of authors, politicians and thought-leaders across the country, the historic grounds of this 17th-century house provides the perfect setting for its coveted schedule of speakers. After all, it is where Nancy Astor hosted the so-called Cliveden Set back in the 1920s; a group of politically influential people including the Duke of Manchester, Lord Lothian and Lord Halifax.
Everything you need to know about the royal coronation robes
When King Charles III has his coronation in Westminster Abbey next May, more than one outfit change will likely take place. The ceremony is divided into parts, during which time different robes formalise tradition. Whilst it was recently announced that the King is expected to strip back his coronation following a desire for a ‘slimmed down’ event, the robes will likely be a remaining nod to pomp and ceremony.
Royal biographers, ex-parliamentarians and aristocracy ‘outraged’ by upcoming season of The Crown
There is growing opprobrium over the storyline of The Crown, after it has emerged that Netflix has invented a scene in which the then Prince Charles tells Princess Diana she should be ‘thrown… into jail for being a bad mother.’ Commenting on this, the official royal biographer of the late Queen Mother, William Shawcross, told the Telegraph that it was ‘odious and deliberately hurtful’.
Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title
According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
