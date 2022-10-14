FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly morning to give way to warm, sunny afternoon

Be prepared and bundle up for a big drop in temperatures as you step outside Friday morning.

Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees below those on Thursday morning, with 30s in the northeast Georgia mountains. Atlanta is in the 50s to start the day, but just outside the Perimeter, the suburbs have dropped into the 40s.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez expects the region to stay cool throughout the morning but warm up by midday once the sun really gets going.

“Today’s forecast calls for nothing but sunshine and near-perfect temperatures,” Lopez said. “They say that perfect temperature is around 74 for an afternoon high. We’ll be just a little bit warmer than that. Highs today going into the mid-70s to upper 70s, and we even get warmer as we go into the weekend.”

Temperatures on Friday are expected to top out at 76 degrees in the city. The cold front that brought Thursday’s rain has moved on to the south, and Lopez said an area of high pressure sitting across the region will mean “gorgeous weather for today.”

Another cold front is headed for North Georgia in the coming days, but Lopez said forecast models have shifted and there is no longer any rain in the forecast this weekend. If the front produces any showers, they will hold off until Monday morning and should be scattered.

“This sunshine is going to be with us throughout the weekend,” she said. “We’re looking really good for Saturday and Sunday. Whatever plans you have, it should be really nice.”

Lows in the 50s and highs in 80s are in the forecast both days, according to Channel 2. The above-average temperatures won’t last, however. By the middle of next week, Lopez expects Atlanta to record its first 30s of the season.

