ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

PnB Rock’s girlfriend breaks silence about his murder, says rapper ‘saved my life’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or6g9_0iYl0NOy00
Steph Sibounheuang, girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, shares details about his death. Steph Sibounheuang / Instagram

The devastated girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock broke her silence Thursday following his horrific murder that took place in front of her.

Stephanie Sibounheuang was having lunch with the Philadelphia native, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, when a robber shot him at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

The “Selfish” hitmaker, 30, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking out about the harrowing ordeal, Sibounheuang — who shared 2-year-old daughter Xuri with PnB Rock — said she’s “100% not ok” a month later.

“My man saved my life, throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this,” she wrote alongside a video comprised of clips of the pair.

“To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” Sibounheuang continued.

Moments before the shooting, Sibounheuang shared a picture of the pair’s lunch on her Instagram story and tagged the location of the eatery. She deleted the post soon after.

Three people — a 17-year-old, his father, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, and Shauntel Trone, 32 — were arrested over the killing. Shauntel was busted for accessory to murder, according to the LAPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPv6p_0iYl0NOy00
Days following his death, PnB Rock was the most streamed rapper on Apple Music.

Rock, who gained national fame in 2015, is best known for his single “Selfish” which reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song soared to the top of the charts in the days following his death, becoming the most streamed song in the US on Apple Music on Sept 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says he saved her life during restaurant shooting

The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock hailed him as a hero in her first public comments since he was gunned down inside a California restaurant last month. Stephanie Sibounheuang was eating lunch with PnB Rock — whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen — at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in the moments before he was shot on Sept. 12. Police said the pair were approached by a robber, who demanded PnB hand over some valuable items, before shooting him “multiple times.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family

It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
People

Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨‍👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio

Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
Rolling Stone

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Juvenile Gives Props To NBA YoungBoy For Recreating '400 Degreez' Cover Art

Juvenile praised NBA YoungBoy and the cover art he used for his new project, 3800 Degreez, which was inspired by the Cash Money Records rapper’s third studio album. On Friday (October 7), Juvenile took to his Instagram account with a post showing YoungBoy’s cover art that shows him holding several chains surrounded by bullets and fire. The cover is similar to the art Juvenile used for his classic album 400 Degreez.
LOUISIANA STATE
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Drops “Just Wanna Rock” Track

After previously teasing it on TikTok, Lil Uzi Vert has dropped off their new single “Just Wanna Rock.”. The single previously blew up on the social media platform, earning over 500 million views in just three weeks. “Just Wanna Rock” comes on the heels of Uzi releasing Red & White this past summer, which was the rapper’s first full-length offering since November 2020, when they joined forces with Future for the collaborative Pluto x Baby Pluto project.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy