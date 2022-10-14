ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jor El
4d ago

The same planet all these people out here defending this crap are on. I had a person telling me yesterday on this app that "build back better" is making the economy stronger. I looked up the definition of 'stronger', she is dead wrong.

B David
2d ago

Yeah, everything is no problem with Biden and the democrats. Millions of illegals entering the country....no problem. Thousands of our kids dying from drugs coming across our border illegally...no problem. Rioting that destroyed thousands of businesses and crime that's up double digits....no problem we have our own security detail. Gas spiking across the country...no problem buy a 100000 Tesla. Only problem he has is with one of our allies in the volatile Middle East fir not delaying price hike until after the election.

Diana M Ellis
2d ago

Deny, deny, deny, or lie, lie, lie. For over fifty years, that's all Biden knows. It is insulting and despicable for the millions of seniors, veterans, families struggling financially since Biden took office and no one ounce of acknowledgement from him or fellow Democrats.

Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman

Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Fox News

Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
