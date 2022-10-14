The Peach Truck to Bring Apples to the Greater Cincinnati Area Later This Month

The Peach Truck is bringing apples to the Greater Cincinnati area in late October.

Nashville’s beloved Peach Truck will make its way to Greater Cincinnati this fall and this time around, it’s bringing something a little different: apples!



The Peach Truck owners, Stephen and Jessica Rose, have already made waves with their juicy, delicious peaches, so it would only make sense that their apples would be just as tasty. Each summer, The Peach Truck Tour makes its way across the Midwest and makes several stops throughout the Cincinnati area. Now that the Nashville-based team has perfected peaches, they’re giving apples a try.



Time slots to pick up orders often sell out far in advance. Your best chance for snatching Peach Truck apples? Ordering online and picking up at one of their visits to Greater Cincinnati.



The Peach Truck will be bringing their apples to the following locations:

EastGate Mall (4601 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 25

Menards (5000 Apex Ln., Florence); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 25

Latonia Commerce Center (4001 Winston Ave, Covington); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 25

Eastside Christian Church (5874 Montclair Blvd, Milford); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 25

Bargains and Buyouts Home (5150 Glencrossing Way, Western Hills); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 25

Kenwood Towne Centre ( 7875 Montgomery Road, Kenwood); 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 25

Corinthian Baptist Church (1920 Tennessee Ave., Norwood); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 26

Northgate Mall (9501 Colerain Ave, Colerain); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 26

Menards (2789 Cunningham Dr., West Chester Township); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 26

Menards (2865 Princeton Road, Hamilton); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 26

Hope Church (4934 Western Row Road, Mason); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 26

Rural King (1416 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 26

Menards (3787 Montgomery Road, Loveland); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 27

Lebanon Peddlers Mall (920 Columbus Ave., Lebanon); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct 27

Tractor Supply Co. (4655 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct 27

Boxes of apples start at $48 for 22 pounds. Their peach cobbler mix and bagged pecans are also available for pre-order.



Apples can be pre-ordered now at thepeachtruck.com .

