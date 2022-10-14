ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Peach Truck to Bring Apples to the Greater Cincinnati Area Later This Month

By Deirdre Kaye
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d6mO_0iYl02wy00
The Peach Truck is bringing apples to the Greater Cincinnati area in late October.

Nashville’s beloved Peach Truck will make its way to Greater Cincinnati this fall and this time around, it’s bringing something a little different: apples!

The Peach Truck owners, Stephen and Jessica Rose, have already made waves with their juicy, delicious peaches, so it would only make sense that their apples would be just as tasty. Each summer, The Peach Truck Tour makes its way across the Midwest and makes several stops throughout the Cincinnati area. Now that the Nashville-based team has perfected peaches, they’re giving apples a try.

Time slots to pick up orders often sell out far in advance. Your best chance for snatching Peach Truck apples? Ordering online and picking up at one of their visits to Greater Cincinnati.

The Peach Truck will be bringing their apples to the following locations:

  • EastGate Mall (4601 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 25
  • Menards (5000 Apex Ln., Florence); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 25
  • Latonia Commerce Center (4001 Winston Ave, Covington); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 25
  • Eastside Christian Church (5874 Montclair Blvd, Milford); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 25
  • Bargains and Buyouts Home (5150 Glencrossing Way, Western Hills); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 25
  • Kenwood Towne Centre ( 7875 Montgomery Road, Kenwood); 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 25
  • Corinthian Baptist Church (1920 Tennessee Ave., Norwood); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 26
  • Northgate Mall (9501 Colerain Ave, Colerain); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 26
  • Menards (2789 Cunningham Dr., West Chester Township); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 26
  • Menards (2865 Princeton Road, Hamilton); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 26
  • Hope Church (4934 Western Row Road, Mason);  3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 26
  • Rural King (1416 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct. 26
  • Menards (3787 Montgomery Road, Loveland); 8:30-10 a.m., Oct. 27
  • Lebanon Peddlers Mall (920 Columbus Ave., Lebanon); noon-1:30 p.m., Oct 27
  • Tractor Supply Co. (4655 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown); 3:30-5 p.m., Oct 27

Boxes of apples start at $48 for 22 pounds. Their peach cobbler mix and bagged pecans are also available for pre-order.

Apples can be pre-ordered now at thepeachtruck.com .


Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
98online.com

Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles

(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
MURFREESBORO, TN
american-rails.com

Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users

While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Stonelick Township Man Displays More Than 100 Vintage Halloween Blow Molds

The "crazy light guy" is at it again. Just as he does for Christmas, Jason Dunham is celebrating Halloween by lighting up his Stonelick Township yard with his massive collection of vintage blow molds and other seasonal decorations. Vampires, ghosts, pumpkins, zombies – Dunham has it all. Dunham currently...
STONELICK, OH
WBKR

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
541
Followers
315
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy