Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knoxfocus.com
Smith enjoys a ‘cool’ moment on way to KIL win
The most important part of the race was crossing the finish line, but Keegan Smith experienced a “cool” moment long before he got there. After repeating as the KIL cross country champion this year, the Knoxville Catholic sophomore was asked if anything unusual happened in the race. “Nothing...
knoxfocus.com
Behemoth Bearden
Lady Bulldogs take District 4-AAA title over HVA, set sights on another state championship. Bearden High School’s girls’ soccer team’s perfect season rolled on last Thursday night as the Lady Bulldogs captured the District 4-AAA championship by defeating Hardin Valley. The 4-0 win improved Bearden’s record to...
knoxfocus.com
Fire and Rescue Committee hears update on RFP for Ambulance Service
The eleven members of the Fire and Technical Rescue Committee are named by the Knox County Mayor and approved by the Knox County Commission. The group, created two years ago, meets monthly at E-911 Headquarters on Bernard Avenue. The group was scheduled to meet last Wednesday and, while most of...
Comments / 0