2022 10/18 – Ray L. Widman
Ray L Widman, 90 of Breese, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon IL surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Jerseyville, IL on August 4, 1932, to Fred and Edna (Bregenzer) Widman. He married the love of his life, Marjorie “Marge” Miller, on July 1, 1961, and she survives in Breese.
2022 10/19 – Sutton Warner Stephen Williams
Sutton Warner Stephen Williams was born on October 12, 2022, at SSM Clayton, St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on October 14, 2022, in the loving arms of his parents at Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Sutton was the son of Kelsie Hanks and Seth Williams of Louisville and they survive. Sutton...
2022 10/15 – Chester L. ‘Chet’ Burks
Chester L. “Chet” Burks, 88, of Vernon passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1934, the son of Benjamin Franklin and Goldie (Hoobery) Burks in Mt. View, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Deloris June Rutledge on May 26, 1952, in Hardy, Arkansas and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2015.
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
2022 10/18 – E. ‘Jane’ Morgan
E. “Jane” Morgan, 82, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Born December 27, 1939, in Salem, she was the daughter of Alfred E. and Effie Jane (Williams) Thomas. Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the chapel...
Wildcats Thurman and Shober Are All Conference At Cahokia XC Championships
Salem was the site for the Cahokia Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday as they ran through Bryan Memorial Park. In the boys race, Freeburg was conference champions with 31 points followed by Columbia with 62, Roxana, Salem and Breese Central each finished with scores of 84. Columbia’s Ethan Hodge...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
Lady Cats Tennis Season Ends Saturday At Centralia Sectionals
The Salem Lady Cats tennis season came to an end over the weekend at the Centralia Sectionals with none of the Lady Cats advancing out to State. Olney won the team title with 27 points followed closely by Flora with 25 and Greenville with 24. Vandalia was 5th, Centralia 9th and Salem 10th.
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Salem and Centralia residents on aggregation program to pay much more for electricity starting January 1st
Salem and Centralia residents who have been avoiding Ameren’s skyrocketing electrical rates by being on the electric aggregation program will see much higher rates when the current contract expires on December 31st. Good Energy’s Steve Bryant says the new aggregation rate will increase the average electric bill for an...
Troy Family Dental in Illinois offers sedation dentistry and partial dental implant
ST. LOUIS — It may be the spooky season but not at Troy Family Dental in Illinois. The office in Troy, Illinois, works with patients who fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on their teeth. Let Troy Family Dental...
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute
As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
Mississippi River Low Water Levels Expose Natural Walkway to Land Formation Tower Rock
South of St. Louis, in the middle of the Mississippi River, is a sizable island called Tower Rock. Normally, it is surrounded by river water and therefore only accessible by boat, but as a severe drought sweeps the Midwest, the river's extremely low water levels are making it possible for people to walk to the rock formation.
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar
An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
Williams’ 4 TDs carry S. Illinois past W. Illinois 30-7
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. had four rushing touchdowns, Nic Baker threw for 227 yards and Southern Illinois controlled Western Illinois from the outset in a 30-7 win on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. A junior, Williams entered the game with 37 career touchdowns and needed...
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
COVID-19 cases remain low in South Central Illinois
The Marion County Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in their weekly report, but say six congregate care facilities remain in outbreak status. Meanwhile, the CDC tracker is reporting just 17 new COVID-19 cases in Marion County in the week ending Thursday. That’s down 32-percent. There were two new hospitalizations. Marion County and all of South Central Illinois remain at the low transmission level.
