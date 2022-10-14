Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Man Convicted of Murdering Walker Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Cedar Rapids man who was convicted last year of murdering a Walker man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday. 35-year old Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Blahnik, received the prison term after pleading guilty in June to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
kwayradio.com
Prison Sentence for Waterloo Man
A Waterloo man has been sent to prison after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic accident in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Sir Frank Nelson III was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After an accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue on June 28th of 2020 police found a loaded and stolen .40 caliber handgun in Nelson’s waistband. Police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of supervised probation following the prison term. Nelson was also investigated for his involvement in the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club in 2020. He was not charged, however.
KCJJ
Arraignment set for suspects in IC armed robbery case
Arraignment has been set for two Cedar Rapids men accused of an Iowa City armed robbery. Last week Judge Chad Kepros set an arraignment date of October 28th for 26-year-old Nemetorbor Siaway of River Bluff Drive and 21-year-old Mandy Gonsan of College Park Court Southwest. The two are accused of robbing a victim on the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm on September 30th. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car and pointed a handgun directly at the victim’s face. He allegedly threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
kmaland.com
Cedar Rapids man faces drug charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Cedar Rapids man was booked for drug charges in Montgomery County Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence 1st offense. Authorities say Romero's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 71.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Ordering Threats
A Waterloo man has been arrested for ordering another person to threaten multiple individuals in Charles City in 2020, according to KIMT. 20 year old Calvin Edwards is accused of instructing a person to threaten people and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle on June 13th of 2020. A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on June 16th of 2020 but he was not taken into custody until earlier this month in Black Hawk County. He has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He will got to trial on December 20th. Nobody else has been charged to this point.
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:51 a.m. 37-Year old Cindy Valencia arrested on Dept of Corrections Warrant. 11:52 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. Saturday at 11:48 a.m. 30-Year old Dylan Villerreal arrested for stolen property. 10:13 p.m. Blake Rucker arrested for DWI. Sunday at 5:41 a.m....
KIMT
Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing
AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was...
cbs2iowa.com
One of the Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects plans to argue self defense
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect plans to argue he shot and killed one person in self defense, new court filings show. The document, filed Friday, says Dimione Walker plans to rely on self-defense. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine at the club...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
