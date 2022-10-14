Read full article on original website
Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano
The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell
Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale
Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano
Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
Brandy Melville brings European fashion to Southlake Town Square
Brandy Melville is located in Southlake Town Square between Anthropologie and Sephora. (Courtesy Pexels) The European clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville opened in Southlake Town Square in September, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The store is located at 302 Grand Ave. W. between Anthropologie and Sephora. Brandy Melville offers women’s tops, pants, dresses, accessories and more. https://us.brandymelville.com.
Dallas ISD working on academic calendars for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD is working on the district academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) Dallas ISD officials are working to prepare academic calendars for the next two school years, according to a press release. Two draft calendars are being considered to serve as the base calendar for the...
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
Old Town Lewisville grows with more housing options
Businesses continue to open in Old Town Lewisville. (Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) Old Town Lewisville has seen immense changes since the 1800s, and city officials continue to work to grow and develop the area. While revitalization efforts in Old Town Lewisville have been ongoing for nearly 25 years, the area...
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
Another Time and Grille gets approval for outdoor smoking patio from Richardson
Another Time and Place Grill has been granted a special permit for a smoking patio at its Richardson location at 925 Abrams Road. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson City Council approved a special-use permit during its Oct. 10 meeting that will allow Another Time and Place Grill to provide dining and hookah smoking on an outdoor patio.
Two Argyle roads to close due to railroad maintenance
Crawford Road and Old Justin Road will be closed at various times from Oct. 18-23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Crawford Road and Old Justin Road will be closed at times throughout Oct. 18-23 as crews continue to work on railroad crossings, according to town of Argyle officials. The Old Justin Road...
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
‘Raise Craze’: McKinney ISD elementary school students fundraise more than $23,000 in school
Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo finished the show with a shout-out to the students at Caldwell Elementary, the only two-way dual language campus in McKinney ISD.
AquaKids Swim School to open new location in Northlake
AquaKids Swim School is set to open in Northlake. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) AquaKids Swim School is set to open a new location in Northlake. AquaKids will be at 1238 FM 407 and is set to open in early December, according to the company’s website. AquaKids will offer swimming lessons, classes, private lessons and family pool time for adults and children starting at 2 months of age. 817-765-6085. https://www.aquakids.com/geo-locations/northlake.
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Meow Wolf sets town hall meetings in Fort Worth, Grapevine
Meow Wolf's Grapevine Mills location will open at the former location of a Bed Bath & Beyond inside the mall. (Rendering courtesy Meow Wolf) Meow Wolf, which is slated to open in Grapevine Mills next year, has scheduled two town hall sessions to meet with the public. Kelly Schwartz, a...
Changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District recommended for approval
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Master Plan changes regarding the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Oct. 10 meeting. (Community Impact file photo) Several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District were recommended for approval by the Flower...
CW33 NewsFix
Hungry for pasta? These are the best Italian restaurants around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Good bread, wine, meats, sauce, and pasta are all things associated with one of the most sought-after cuisines in the whole wide world. Did you know you can get top-notch Italian food right in the heart of North Texas?. Monday, October 17 is National Pasta Day,...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
