Plano, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano

The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell

Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
COPPELL, TX
CandysDirt

La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale

Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano

Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brandy Melville brings European fashion to Southlake Town Square

Brandy Melville is located in Southlake Town Square between Anthropologie and Sephora. (Courtesy Pexels) The European clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville opened in Southlake Town Square in September, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The store is located at 302 Grand Ave. W. between Anthropologie and Sephora. Brandy Melville offers women’s tops, pants, dresses, accessories and more. https://us.brandymelville.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

AquaKids Swim School to open new location in Northlake

AquaKids Swim School is set to open in Northlake. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) AquaKids Swim School is set to open a new location in Northlake. AquaKids will be at 1238 FM 407 and is set to open in early December, according to the company’s website. AquaKids will offer swimming lessons, classes, private lessons and family pool time for adults and children starting at 2 months of age. 817-765-6085. https://www.aquakids.com/geo-locations/northlake.
NORTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District recommended for approval

Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Master Plan changes regarding the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Oct. 10 meeting. (Community Impact file photo) Several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District were recommended for approval by the Flower...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Hungry for pasta? These are the best Italian restaurants around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Good bread, wine, meats, sauce, and pasta are all things associated with one of the most sought-after cuisines in the whole wide world. Did you know you can get top-notch Italian food right in the heart of North Texas?. Monday, October 17 is National Pasta Day,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
