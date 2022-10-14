ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay home amid security fears

By MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21P8gf_0iYkyTqk00
FILE - Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. The heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to turn her back on student life in Amsterdam and continue living at home in her parents' palace in The Hague, in the latest evidence of the threat of violent organized crime gangs to Dutch society. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File)

THE HAGUE (AP) — The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam’s student life and live instead at her parents’ palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organized crime poses to Dutch society.

Queen Maxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can’t leave home” and that it has “enormous consequences for her life.”

A visibly emotional Maxima said at the end of a state visit to Sweden on Thursday that the 18-year-old princess “doesn’t live in Amsterdam and can’t really go out.” She said that despite the security concerns, the princess is continuing her studies.

The Queen’s words offered rare insight into the sense of unease felt by royal house. It’s also indicative of the fear shared by the Dutch and others across Europe that criminal gangs involved in the lucrative drug trade are fanning. The Dutch justice minister last week hosted a meeting at which six nations pledged to step up cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

That meeting came after security around Belgium’s justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, was beefed up following the arrest of four Dutch men in the Netherlands on suspicion of a plot to kidnap him.

Belgium and the Netherlands are home to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, two key hubs for networks trafficking huge amounts of cocaine into Europe.

Another example underscoring the gravity of the gang threat was a move by Dutch prosecutors this week to add terrorism to charges that a suspect faces in the slaying of popular crime reporter Peter R. de Vries who was gunned down last year. Prosecutors said the suspect posted on social media grisly video he recorded of De Vries after he was shot in a downtown Amsterdam street to amplify the impact.

Amalia, 18, is studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at Amsterdam University and was supposed to be living in a house with other students in the heart of the city’s historic canal network.

Instead, she is still at home in nearby The Hague, her mother said. “She doesn’t have a student life,” Maxima said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who reportedly also has had his personal security beefed up amid threats, called it “terrible news” for Amalia.

“I can’t say anything about threats and security measures. I can assure you that everybody in government who knows about this and is involved is doing their utmost to ensure she is safe,” he told reporters in The Hague.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported last month that security for Amalia and Rutte had been tightened amid fears of criminal plots targeting them. Police and intelligence officials declined to comment on the report.

Justie Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius tweeted that “measures have been taken around the Crown Princess’ security” but said she could not elaborate on “concrete threats or specific security measures.”

“It is terrible that this is necessary. In particular for the Crown Princess herself,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
The Independent

Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said. Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September. However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs. “She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with...
The Associated Press

Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding in Amsterdam before she was captured, died at age 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945. The posting by Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Sweden Democrats, prompted strong reactions from Jewish groups and Israeli Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman, who in a tweet said: “I strongly condemn this despicable insult, disrespectful of the memory of Anne Frank.” His posting included what appeared to be a screenshot of Fallenkvist’s Instagram post.
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
IFLScience

Archaeologists Open Burial Cave Sealed Since The Time Of Rameses The Great

Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.
Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WASHINGTON STATE
IFLScience

Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?

The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy