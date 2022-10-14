Fairview Heights welcoming new restaurant to St. Clair Square property. What to know

I got a heads-up this week from Fairview Heights Director of Economic Development Paul Ellis that the city is getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Ellis wrote in an email that “a franchisee has leased pad space on the exterior of St. Clair Square” for the restaurant.

I spoke to St. Clair Square ’s general manager, Michael Hagen, about the new development.

“We’re excited,” said Hagen. “It’s gonna be a great tenant” for the property as well as a “great addition … something we didn’t have” until now.

Jersey Mike’s will be located at 6570 B N. Illinois St. along the same line of stores that includes Five Guys and Visionworks.

Hagen said a “Coming Soon” sign is posted at the site.

There’s not a set opening date since it’s early days, according to Hagen.

He said they’re just getting plans and permits finalized with the city to start construction at the site.

“We’re excited to bring them in,” Hagen said of the sandwich shop. “We’re happy to have them.”

The Jersey Mike’s Fairview Heights location will be the third in the area with locations at 3284 Greenmount Crossing Drive in Shiloh and 1990 Troy Road, Unit A, in Edwardsville.

Learn more about the New Jersey-based sub shop at jerseymikes.com .