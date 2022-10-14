ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Fairview Heights welcoming new restaurant to St. Clair Square property. What to know

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0iYkyHVG00

I got a heads-up this week from Fairview Heights Director of Economic Development Paul Ellis that the city is getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Ellis wrote in an email that “a franchisee has leased pad space on the exterior of St. Clair Square” for the restaurant.

I spoke to St. Clair Square ’s general manager, Michael Hagen, about the new development.

“We’re excited,” said Hagen. “It’s gonna be a great tenant” for the property as well as a “great addition … something we didn’t have” until now.

Jersey Mike’s will be located at 6570 B N. Illinois St. along the same line of stores that includes Five Guys and Visionworks.

Hagen said a “Coming Soon” sign is posted at the site.

There’s not a set opening date since it’s early days, according to Hagen.

He said they’re just getting plans and permits finalized with the city to start construction at the site.

“We’re excited to bring them in,” Hagen said of the sandwich shop. “We’re happy to have them.”

The Jersey Mike’s Fairview Heights location will be the third in the area with locations at 3284 Greenmount Crossing Drive in Shiloh and 1990 Troy Road, Unit A, in Edwardsville.

Learn more about the New Jersey-based sub shop at jerseymikes.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Residents Air Concerns About New Apartments

Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Ground clearing starts at East Fire Station

Land-clearing equipment arrived at the site of the city's newest fire station last week. Preparing the site for the eventual structure, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks is the first step. Covering almost two acres, the site is on the northern side of Governors' Parkway, east of District Drive. The site...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash

A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
WENTZVILLE, MO
edglentoday.com

5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project

BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

New electric supplier for Bethalto

Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
BETHALTO, IL
teslarati.com

Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois

Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
165
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy