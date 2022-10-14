Read full article on original website
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
kwayradio.com
Prison Sentence for Waterloo Man
A Waterloo man has been sent to prison after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic accident in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Sir Frank Nelson III was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After an accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue on June 28th of 2020 police found a loaded and stolen .40 caliber handgun in Nelson’s waistband. Police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of supervised probation following the prison term. Nelson was also investigated for his involvement in the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club in 2020. He was not charged, however.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Man Convicted of Murdering Walker Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Cedar Rapids man who was convicted last year of murdering a Walker man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday. 35-year old Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Blahnik, received the prison term after pleading guilty in June to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Ordering Threats
A Waterloo man has been arrested for ordering another person to threaten multiple individuals in Charles City in 2020, according to KIMT. 20 year old Calvin Edwards is accused of instructing a person to threaten people and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle on June 13th of 2020. A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on June 16th of 2020 but he was not taken into custody until earlier this month in Black Hawk County. He has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He will got to trial on December 20th. Nobody else has been charged to this point.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
KCRG.com
Delaware County man dies in farming accident
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
KCRG.com
'Tats for Tots' aims to provide Christmas cheer for those in need
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
KCRG.com
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
kwayradio.com
Parking Lot Closed
Beginning Monday, October 17th the parking lot on the north side of Kohlmann Park will be closed. The parking lot is expected to be closed for two weeks due to a paving project. During this time parking will be available along 1st Street Northwest and on side streets.
KCRG.com
The Flying Wienie customers come together to raise money for owner’s medical bills
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Flying Wienie in Cedar Rapids could see over 50 people just in a single lunch rush. Some regulars, some new customers. Either way many of those people have put even more money towards the two owners’ personal lives as they struggle with current medical issues.
