New housing; brothers’ hearts; drought watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. High: 55; Low: 35. Sunny. dozen new housing developments are planned for central Pa., including apartments within the Hershey West End project. Choosing sides: Latino voters have traditionally been a strong Democratic voting bloc, but Republicans are no longer ceding...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
Pa. town resident tries removing political sign, gets cut by razors attached to it | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Lancaster’s Spooky Nook center next stop for Michael Flynn and his cast of right-wing warriors
A two-year road show that mixes conservative thought with evangelical zeal is scheduled to make a stop at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County this weekend. It’s called the “ReAwakening America” tour, and it’s a two-day conference produced by Oklahoma-based businessman Clay Clark and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that features various other right-wing luminaries - from national commentators like Charlie Kirk to the pop-up famous like Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a preacher and doctor who gained notoriety from viral video claims that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19.
Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
Dept. of Ag announces 24 farm preservations, including central Pa. properties
The Pennsylvania Land Preservation Board has approved another round of farm preservation deals worth nearly $7.5 million, including several properties in the south-central region, the Pa. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The latest round of approvals covers over 2,000 acres on 24 farms in 10 counties, according to the department....
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
