Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano
The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
Best drink spots in North Texas with the best liqueur
DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”. It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
idesignarch.com
Estate-Like Modern Farmhouse In Texas
This urban farmhouse in Dallas, Texas has the feel of a rural estate with board and batten, gabled structures. The 3,200 sq. ft. property was designed by Demesne as a series of small pavilions connected by glass links. The buildings weave their way through the existing trees. The timeless modern...
Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell
Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
keranews.org
'Pioneer is very dear to us.' Arlington hosts brainstorming session for its 'International Corridor'
The first visioning session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the East Library and Recreation Center, is the next step in a years-long effort to make the area more walkable, add more identifiers in the area and redevelop in a way that includes current business owners. Spanish and Vietnamese...
Brandy Melville brings European fashion to Southlake Town Square
Brandy Melville is located in Southlake Town Square between Anthropologie and Sephora. (Courtesy Pexels) The European clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville opened in Southlake Town Square in September, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The store is located at 302 Grand Ave. W. between Anthropologie and Sephora. Brandy Melville offers women’s tops, pants, dresses, accessories and more. https://us.brandymelville.com.
Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano
Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Dallas, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas
When the good folks of Dallas tell you, “big things happen here,” – believe it! Founded in 1841, D-Town is now the third-largest city in Texas, boasting a rich history, a fantastic food scene, and the largest arts district in the United States. That makes it a treat for travelers – but a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dallas.
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses offering services in Roanoke
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opened a new location in Roanoke. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses announced Oct. 17 that its location at 1212 N. Hwy. 377, Ste. 105, Roanoke, is now open. The new location sells a variety of eyeglasses and contacts, while Texas Vision Associates provides comprehensive eye exams. The 4,200-square-foot space underwent $388,000 in renovations, which started June 1, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has more than 1,200 stores in 44 states. 817-837-5891. www.americasbest.com.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
Curry Pizza House to serve pizzas, appetizers with Indian flavors in Frisco
This is Curry Pizza House's signature Palak Paneer pizza. (Courtesy Curry Pizza House) Curry Pizza House is slated to hold its grand opening Oct. 15 at 5266 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100. The pizza house, located in a 1,622-square-foot space, will offer signature pizzas, appetizers and sides with a “fun and distinctive Indian flair,” according to a company news release. Curry Pizza House offers its pizzas with thick or thin crust and will also offer gluten-free and cauliflower crust options. 214-764-5544. www.currypizzahouse.com.
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas
The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Flying Magazine
Gulfstream Developing New Repair and Overhaul Facility at KDFW
The new Gulfstream maintenance base will be located at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW) [File photo: Shutterstock]. Gulfstream Aerospace announced today at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has begun the development of a new component/repair/overhaul facility based at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW).
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
Foodie Friday: Motor City Pizza’s new location
A few years ago Greg Tierney told us he was retiring from the restaurant industry to focus on his family. But when you have such a talent and a passion for it, it’s hard to walk away! And honestly, we’re so glad he didn’t because then we wouldn’t have Motor City Pizza where Greg’s sharing his childhood Detroit-style pizza with us.
