Albany Herald
5 things to know for October 18: Student loans, Russia, Trump, Grocery stores, SpaceX
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida's lottery secretary called the win "slightly more meaningful than others" as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Albany Herald
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
Fortune
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
"We've got to keep our eye out on these emerging variants," he said.
Albany Herald
STEVE ROBERTS: An unsurprising October surprise
October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Albany Herald
Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables
Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO. In an interview Sunday, Ola Källenius told CNN Business that the automaker had been leaning more toward wind energy for its operations due to the long-running power crunch, which has weighed on millions of households across the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
Voters see democracy as under threat, divided on how to save it: poll
American voters overwhelmingly agree that democracy is under threat, but they are divided on how to rescue it, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published Tuesday. About 71 percent of registered voters agree that democracy is under threat, and while only 7 percent of voters rank a threat...
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness. Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.
Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority
