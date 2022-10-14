ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

5 things to know for October 18: Student loans, Russia, Trump, Grocery stores, SpaceX

One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida's lottery secretary called the win "slightly more meaningful than others" as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
Albany Herald

STEVE ROBERTS: An unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the...
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Albany Herald

Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables

Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO. In an interview Sunday, Ola Källenius told CNN Business that the automaker had been leaning more toward wind energy for its operations due to the long-running power crunch, which has weighed on millions of households across the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters

U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
The Hill

Voters see democracy as under threat, divided on how to save it: poll

American voters overwhelmingly agree that democracy is under threat, but they are divided on how to rescue it, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published Tuesday. About 71 percent of registered voters agree that democracy is under threat, and while only 7 percent of voters rank a threat...

