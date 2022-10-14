Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
cbs7.com
Tom’s Coats kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter. This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive. Even though we may experience...
yourbasin.com
7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
cbs7.com
Drought Update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value. CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get...
cbs7.com
1,200 Defective ballots sent to residents in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A small group of Midland County residents will be receiving a second ballot in the mail after defective ballots were sent out. The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out were deemed defective after it was realized the mayoral race was left off of part of precinct 110.
Ready for scary? Head to this terrifying haunted house in Midland!
It has been years since something new has come to Midland for Halloween. Odessa has always had Bloody Bill's haunted house but it's typically the same every year. Now we have something new to scare you. Age of Fear, Trail of Horrors is a family-owned operation. Amanda Zarate and her...
cbs7.com
Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween. Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches. “This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on...
Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days. “We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has […]
cbs7.com
Basin PBS hosts debate for District Four Midland City Council candidates
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday night was the debate for Midland City Council District Four, hosted by Basin PBS. The two candidates for the seat are Jim Gerety and Amy Stretcher-Burkes. During the debate, the two were able to make their pitch on why they deserve a seat on City Council.
Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
cbs7.com
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
cbs7.com
Basin PBS Debate
Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season. The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at...
Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
cbs7.com
Flooding in Odessa
cbs7.com
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Awesome New Place To Try This Weekend! Spitz is here in Midland!
Are you ready to try SPITZ? They are now open in Midland, Texas! Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious!. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS NOW OPEN AT 2101 W. Wadley In Midland!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is be located at 2101 W. Wadley Ave...
cbs7.com
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
cbs7.com
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
