ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Tom’s Coats kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter. This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive. Even though we may experience...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?

You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Drought Update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value. CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

1,200 Defective ballots sent to residents in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A small group of Midland County residents will be receiving a second ballot in the mail after defective ballots were sent out. The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out were deemed defective after it was realized the mayoral race was left off of part of precinct 110.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween. Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches. “This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Basin PBS Debate

Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season. The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Flooding in Odessa

Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season. The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Domestic violence victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy