New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kshb.com
Bitter cold fall air sticks around through Wednesday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hard freeze likely this morning & tomorrow morning. Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up early next week from a cold front. Tuesday: A freeze warning expires at 10am. It remains sunny, dry and rather cold for October, especially in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 44°
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
kshb.com
Hard freezes likely Monday, Tuesday night in Kansas City region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up early next week from a cold front. Tonight: Clear & cold with a slight breeze. A Freeze Warning is in place from 10pm Monday night-10am Tuesday. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 23° (Record: 28° set in 1972)
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KCPD investigating 2 suspicious deaths near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road
A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
fox4kc.com
Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
kshb.com
VIDEO: Under the Lights: High school football highlights for Week 8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is Week 8 of high school football and the playoffs are on the horizon on both sides of the state line. Get caught up with last night’s highlights in the video player above.
kcur.org
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
