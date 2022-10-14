ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Bitter cold fall air sticks around through Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hard freeze likely this morning & tomorrow morning. Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up early next week from a cold front. Tuesday: A freeze warning expires at 10am. It remains sunny, dry and rather cold for October, especially in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 44°
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Hard freezes likely Monday, Tuesday night in Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up early next week from a cold front. Tonight: Clear & cold with a slight breeze. A Freeze Warning is in place from 10pm Monday night-10am Tuesday. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 23° (Record: 28° set in 1972)
KANSAS CITY, MO
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fox4kc.com

Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day.  “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO

