Springfield, MO

kjluradio.com

Red Flag warning issued, outdoor burning not recommended

In addition to freeze warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag warning for much of the KJLU listening area until 8:00 tonight. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires started are likely to spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

KTTS

KOLR10 News

Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting near Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

