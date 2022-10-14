ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Michigan coach’s hilarious troll of Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin has a weekly Twitter tradition where he tweets the name of that week’s opponent three times, followed by a #WeAre hashtag. Franklin’s Nittany Lions, however, walked into an ambush Saturday when they traveled to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN College GameDay picks the Penn State-Michigan game

Penn State is a decided underdog this weekend at Michigan, and the experts all seem to agree with that idea. The Big Ten East Division battle of unbeaten top-10 teams is among the highlights of this weekend’s college football schedule, so it was one of the profiled games being used for College GameDay’s picks for the week. And as the picks came in, it was clear Penn State is a pretty popular underdog this weekend. Desmond Howard, a noted Michigan alum of course, went with the Wolverines with pass protection being exposed being one of his reasons. Pat McAfee went with Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng completed his first official visit on Sunday. The Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian junior took in the sights and sounds of Lansing, Michigan, as the Michigan State football team hosted and beat Wisconsin. On3 caught up with the 2024 On3 150 No. 32 player to get...
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Ole Miss men's basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom

Coming off a brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Lots of love for Auburn in preseason KenPom rankings

Bruce Pearl has proven at Auburn his ability to turn over roster talent and reload a team is up there with the best coaches in college basketball. And he’s expected to do so again starting this fall, with a tall task — literally — of replacing a pair of All-Americans and first-round picks: Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.
AUBURN, AL

