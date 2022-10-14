Read full article on original website
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
SFGate
Body found at scene of fire along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a homicide after a female body was discovered Monday morning along a trail in Antioch. The body was found about 5:30 a.m. after a small fire was reported on the paved city trail north of Lopez Drive, between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
SFGate
1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
SFGate
Child Struck By Vehicle In San Ramon Taken To Children's Hospital
A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery At People's Park
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People's Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim...
New COVID variants are coming. Will there be a winter surge?
SFGATE asked two experts at UCSF whether we're likely to see a repeat of last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant caused cases to shoot up dramatically.
SFGate
Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
SFGate
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
HelloFresh announces mass layoffs, closure of Bay Area production facility
This year, the meal-kit company's demand has seen a sharp decline.
Is there still a chance of rain in the SF Bay Area? Get the latest
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Is the Dogpatch the coolest neighborhood in San Francisco?
The Dogpatch was recently named the 36th coolest neighborhood on Earth.
SFGate
Police Arrest Woman Suspected In Assault After 6-Hour Standoff
UNION CITY (BCN) A Union City woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe was arrested on Sunday, the police department said. Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of 15 South
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-15 South between Flamingo and Tropicana early Tuesday. The accident forced Nevada State Police to close the freeway and detour all traffic off the freeway using the EB Flamingo exit.
The Daily 10-17-22 This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect
Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
SFGate
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
SEATTLE (AP) — The shooting deaths of two Connecticut officers and wounding of a third punctuated an especially violent week for police across the U.S. and fit into a grim pattern: Even as more officers left their jobs in the past two years, the number targeted and killed rose.
SFGate
Police Asks For Public’S Help In Solving Homicide Case
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving an unsolved murder, announced on Sunday. On Sept. 4, Andre Wilkes Jr. Was shot in the 8100 block of Olive Street shortly after 10:15 p.m. The police department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information...
