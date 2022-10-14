Phillies Minor League player Corey Phelan dies at 20 after battle with cancer 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are mourning the loss of Minor League player Corey Phelan. The 20-year-old died Thursday night following a battle with cancer.

The organization sent their condolences in this statement, saying in part: "Corey is and will always be a special person."

The Phillies added that his memory will live on, especially within the Phillies organization.

The left-handed pitcher signed with the organization in Aug. 2020 before being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year.