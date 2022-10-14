Read full article on original website
New poll shows most American voters have faith in election systems, integrity
A solid majority of American voters have faith that the 2020 election was free of fraud and irregularities, and that future elections will be too. That’s according to a new poll of 950 registered voters commissioned by the Brennan Center for Justice and R Street Institute. The poll found...
New MSU study finds Michigan students are recovering academically from the pandemic
A new study finds Michigan school children are making up some ground lost during remote schooling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State University researchers studied student benchmark assessment data from the fall 2020 to spring 2022. “They grew faster over the 21-22 school year than the same cohort had...
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Today on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson gave the latest on the number of COVID cases in Michigan, which appear to be consistently lower across the state. Then, we heard more about the biennial Black Midwest Symposium that is scheduled to take place in Detroit from October 20 through 22. Plus, two guests from Ann Arbor-based Recovery Opioid Overdose Team, or ROOT, joined to discuss data that shows an increase in opioid-related deaths over the past two years.
After key FBI informant's testimony, trial to resume for Jackson County men accused of helping kidnapping plot
A jury in Jackson County will hear more testimony this week in the trial of three men accused of assisting in the plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors say Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison helped train the leaders of the kidnapping plan. They’ve been charged...
