Police: 3 wanted in connection to armed robbery in Williamsburg
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred in Williamsburg.
Authorities say around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a 20-year-old man near 917 Flushing Ave. was entering his car when someone approached him, displayed a firearm and demanded property.
During a physical struggle between the two, the suspect fired one round, which only struck the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect stole his cellphone and fled westbound on Flushing Avenue in a white sedan. Police say there was an unknown driver and passenger inside the vehicle.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS.
