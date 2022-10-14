ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 3 wanted in connection to armed robbery in Williamsburg

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred in Williamsburg.

Authorities say around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a 20-year-old man near 917 Flushing Ave. was entering his car when someone approached him, displayed a firearm and demanded property.

During a physical struggle between the two, the suspect fired one round, which only struck the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect stole his cellphone and fled westbound on Flushing Avenue in a white sedan. Police say there was an unknown driver and passenger inside the vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS.

News 12

News 12

