Surging food prices and shortages have you down? Try something different for dinner.

Shortages are having an impact on the food that ends up in every household refrigerator, but some items in the kitchen can be substituted.

The USDA says there is a 22% shortage of butter compared to last year.

Jenna McPartland, the chef and owner of The Stand Vegan Café, says there are many substitutes like nuts for the foods we love.

McPartland says eating vegan is very cost effective too because the dishes include basic ingredients like rice and beans which are readily available.

She says vegan food is not only cost effective, but it is healthy too.

"It's better for your body, the planet, and obviously the animals," she says.

McPartland says people get nervous when there are shortages in food but there are so many recipes to try with vegan meals.