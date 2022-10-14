Does conservative dating app The Right Stuff have the wrong idea? Yes and no.

"They just have to be a conservative ." "I just prefer my men to be masculine." "Can't be a Democrat."

Purported conservative young women make these statements and more in an ad for new dating app " The Right Stuff ," for – you guessed it – right-leaning singles.

“We are living in a hyper-political environment. The biggest dealbreaker when it came to dating used to be religion, but more and more we’re seeing that replaced by political affiliation," founder John McEntee said in a statement. "The two sides don’t agree on any major issues, so it’s hard to see how they could be romantically involved.”

But is an exclusionary dating app a good idea in an already-splintered political climate?

Relationship experts agree when it comes to dating, shared values are an important component, but that doesn't mean dating exclusively within your political party is right for everyone.

The concept behind The Right Stuff is nothing new

Dating apps exist for all kinds of groups – different religions, single parents, dog lovers – so Republicans meeting other Republicans? It's not a revolutionary idea.

"Most folks want to partner with someone who has similar values and belief systems to themselves, which is why sites like OKCupid that ask lots of values/preferences questions have appealed to some people seeking mates," says Sheila Addison , a licensed marriage and family therapist.

But cutting off many potential matches purely based on politics could rob you of the chance to meet a love you never knew existed.

"There is value to knowing what you're getting and having that alignment. However, yes, it can also limit the opportunity for love or connection outside of those parameters," says Lauren Walker , a nationally certified counselor. "It's a double-edged sword."

Plus: "The success of a relationship between two people and even between their families and social support networks is influenced more significantly by mutual respect and open communication than by always sharing the same opinion or position on sensitive issues," says Virginia Williamson, licensed marriage and family therapist. "While dating someone within your political party may lend itself to a certain degree of similarity and may point to shared values, there are other qualities that are more conducive to the long-term health of a relationship that have nothing to do with how two people align politically."

If you do plan to date outside of your political party, you'll need to go into the relationship with an open mind.

Cecille Ahrens , a licensed clinical social worker, notes dating someone with different politics can be difficult for some.

“Being in a romantic relationship with a person whose political beliefs are different from yours can be very challenging to navigate," Ahrens says. "It often creates stress, tension and overt conflict between couples, particularly if they don’t have adequate relationship skills to manage the inevitable conflict that will arise."

All things considered, Walker believes The Right Stuff may work for those "who value politics that much and have it that much a part of their life."

Extremism ‘can exist anywhere’

"The Right Stuff" is currently invite-only and asks for basic information like height, plans for children and religious beliefs. Where it deviates from general dating apps: Sex options are male or female (it cannot be changed later), and optional prompts to add to your profile include "favorite liberal lie" and "January 6th was."

"The climate of our country and of our world in recent years has been steeped in fear and divisiveness and the language used in marketing this app certainly makes clear who it is and is not for," says Williamson.

If that appeals to you, you'll fit right in. If it doesn't, the language used in the app may concern you.

"It seems that we do not have to look far in current times to find extremism. It can exist anywhere," Williamson says. "My hope as a mental health professional and as a private citizen would be that this app and any app would be carefully monitored and regulated to prevent harmful actions against others and keep the scope of the app to dating, as that is its stated purpose."

Also keep in mind that some have privileges to overlook politics, while many in underrepresented groups (like LGBTQ people and people of color) do not.

What to think about when online dating

People are more than their appearance. Looks aren't everything, but neither are whole profiles. Go check out their social media profiles to learn a bit more about how they talk and think as individuals.

Know your nonnegotiables. Figure out your values and you'll figure out your boundaries.

"Many couples don’t see eye-to-eye politically or on other matters. It is essential to know what your values are and to be clear about them before signing up for an app," says Laura Petiford , a licensed marriage and family therapist. "Choose dating sites that appeal to you and your values. You are the consumer so be aware of your choices. Then go out and meet some people."

Keep in mind the world is more gray than black and white. "You don't know what you don't know so if someone's political beliefs differ from your own, be open to the idea that both positions may be valid and see if there is more that you share in common than what you do not," Williamson says. "Keep your boundaries in place about what you value and if they do the same, differing beliefs can be the spark for lively conversation and not the wedge that drives two people apart."

Be flexible. But if it's not working, don't force it. "Unless I'm able to be flexible, or tolerate that opposing belief, then I really have no business in that relationship," says Walker.

Remember that love and stability take time. "Unless there are glaring red flags or safety concerns or any other obvious signs, try not to make a sweeping assumption or conclusion about the other person," Ahrens says. "Attraction is actually more complex than we think."

Above all, stay authentic to yourself. "Listen to your gut as you would in other contexts, and if the way someone is interacting with you or for that matter not interacting with you does not feel good, trust yourself and move on," Williamson says.

