ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 45

Barbara Swinehart
3d ago

kids aren't as cute as their parents think they are. make them behave! step up and behave like real parent corral your monsters!

Reply
42
Puppyluv
3d ago

This is why people don't want kids at their wedding. The kids parents are enjoying themselves and not paying attention or think it's cute when their kids pull stunts. Don't have kids at your wedding if you aren't willing to put up with this.

Reply(4)
34
Douglas
4d ago

when did weddings get so weird! my 3 year old was a flower girl at my nieces wedding. before the ceremony started, she wanted to be picked up. I was holding her and didn't the mother of the bride come over and give me hell! I was wrinkling her dress, put her down! I was blown away at the stupidity!

Reply(1)
23
Related
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
msn.com

Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll

At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Upworthy

Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear

When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy