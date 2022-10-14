Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).

