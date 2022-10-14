Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Oct. 17 to Oct. 21
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Equity in Tech Summit: Tuesday, Oct. 18. Milky...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post from the Community: North Side Milwaukee community archives event
Learn how to create your own family archive and contribute to the Northside Milwaukee Community Archive!. Milwaukee Community Archive Day will feature a free and delicious hot brunch buffet and assistance scanning, digitizing, organizing and preserving your personal and family collections (photographs, letters, and keepsakes) so that you might begin your own private archive. We will help you to digitize up to 20 individual items on site (arrangements can be made for additional scanning after the event) and will have professional archivists available to answer your questions for the duration of the event.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Harley-Davidson to 'repurpose' historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side
Harley-Davidson Inc. will "repurpose" its historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side later this year, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids
MILWAUKEE - A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee. The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids. "It's a – it's not...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
More than Cats in Trees: Firefighters Fight for Livelihood in Milwaukee
Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).
dailybadgerbulletin.com
God’s Kitchen celebrates child in need with ‘Katalina’s Day’ in Kenosha
A very special Kenosha girl was showered in love and donations over the weekend. After tragically losing both of her parents over the summer, 7-year-old Katalina Shope was celebrated with “Katalina’s Day” on Saturday afternoon at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 51st St. Shope’s mother died...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
mkewithkids.com
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Bayshore
Bayshore announced this week the addition of the first-in-state Kids Empire projected to open in the summer of 2023. The 11,125 square-foot space will be located 5794 N. Bayshore Drive, east of The Cheesecake Factory. “We are thrilled to bring Kids Empire to Bayshore and provide fun interactive activities for...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
How you can help shape Milwaukee’s next five-year health plan
Although a planned fire drill abruptly ended the first feedback session earlier this month for MKE Elevate, the Community Health Improvement Plan, several attendees continued to discuss the health needs of residents as they exited the building down five flights of stairs, fire alarm blaring. Residents now have two more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
CBS 58
A Mexican dish is making a reputation for itself in Milwaukee: Torta Ahogada
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate their culture, music and, of course, food! One such food item that has increased in popularity in the area is a Mexican dish: Torta Ahogada, also known as a drowned sandwich. A young Mexican from Milwaukee has dedicated himself to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
CBS 58
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering 'advice' on new YouTube channel
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is taking his fame from the shootings in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 and developing a YouTube channel to create videos about guns and to talk " ... about the 2nd amendment with all of you." The 19-year-old was famously found not guilty of...
milwaukeetimesnews.com
Greater Milwaukee Urban League honors local principals
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) hosted a “Principal Recognition Program” at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 West North Avenue. This event recognized all the principals of elementary and high schools that the Greater Milwaukee Urban League is partnered with for their dedication, service and commitment to the youth of Milwaukee. There was also a tribute to the Late Keith Carrington, Principal of North Division High School who recently passed away in September. Pictured at the event are (front row, from left) Auer Avenue Elementary Principal Dr. Zannetta Walker; Messmer HS Principal Sheonora Staten-Jordan; Hawthorne Elementary Principal Shantee Jude-Williams; Vincent HS Program Coordinator Dr. Stephens; Carver Academy Principal Krishin Hinds; OW Holmes Elementary Principal Tayotis Caldwell; Pathways HS Principal Sarah Maule; (back row, from left) GMUL Programs Administrator Coordinator La’Amecia Taylor; GMUL President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall; GMUL Programs Director Shirron Jude; and GMUL Education Coach Angela Callender.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
