If universities are truly for diversity, they should not limit diversity to race and gender. Universities need to have a complete revamping of their systems to be inclusive of those representing conservatives or the right so that the merits from all sides can be put forth and debated.
It's not what you know as much as who you know. Always has been that way, always will be. Admission into prestigious schools has been aided by donations by the alumni to get their offspring on the top of the application stack. This same alumni hold high positions in the firms that hire the graduates. The deck is stacked in their favor from the time they are born. I don't think this will harm their prospects regardless of their political leanings.
this is a real problem how in the heck are you going to teach a lawyer who's against free speech because I get their feelings hurt I blame this on the school for letting us crap going on these kids should have been thrown out they definitely don't belong in law school
Related
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
Federal judges join boycott on hiring Yale Law clerks over plague of 'cancel culture'
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
Columbia students react to their college being ranked worst for free speech on campus
Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)
Tufts University Criticized After Launching Diversity Event Separating White and BIPOC Colleagues
America's wokest degree! Wharton business school offers $118,000 per year course in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy
Republicans make protecting female sports from biological male transgender athletes an election issue
Penn State professor aims to ‘change the conversation’ through nonviolent activism research, political satire
Overcoming Hate in America | Opinion
Do conservatives really have an empathy deficit? This is what social science says
University of Illinois paid Ibram Kendi $35,000 for 60-minute Q&A
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11