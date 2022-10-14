Read full article on original website
Section III boys soccer brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Tuesday
The Section III boys seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start as soon as Tuesday in some classes and will lead up to championships scheduled for Nov. 1.
Section III final regular-season boys soccer stats
Here are Section III boys soccer stats leaders through the end of the regular season. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for overall stats leaders on Mondays.
Section III girls soccer playoff preview: Favorites, dark horses, predictions for Class AA, A
The Section III girls soccer playoffs begin this week. Here is a look at the favorites, the contenders, the sleepers, key players and predictions in Class AA and A:
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 6? (poll)
Week 6 of high school football is over, and that means it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s Section III football player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Who are the most improved players in Section III field hockey? 11 coaches reveal their choices
The end of the fall sports season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
Section III girls tennis brackets, top seeds for state qualifier announced
The Section III girls tennis state qualifier pairings were announced on Sunday. The tournament is for the top four singles players and top four doubles teams from each division. This tournament determines the top three singles players and top three doubles teams who will have the privilege of representing Section III at the state championships. The championships will be held Oct. 27-29 at the Sportime complex in Schenectady.
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball caps tough stretch with win over Liverpool
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team capped a six-day stretch of five matches, all against quality opponents, with a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
