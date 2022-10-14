ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III final regular-season boys soccer stats

Here are Section III boys soccer stats leaders through the end of the regular season. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for overall stats leaders on Mondays.
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 6? (poll)

Week 6 of high school football is over, and that means it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s Section III football player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Syracuse.com

Section III girls tennis brackets, top seeds for state qualifier announced

The Section III girls tennis state qualifier pairings were announced on Sunday. The tournament is for the top four singles players and top four doubles teams from each division. This tournament determines the top three singles players and top three doubles teams who will have the privilege of representing Section III at the state championships. The championships will be held Oct. 27-29 at the Sportime complex in Schenectady.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy