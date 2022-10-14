ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Ewen, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullet causes victim to not cooperate with shooting investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – The 32-year-old man who was shot on Main Street early Sunday morning has been described as “reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution,” according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. Police responded to 911 calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, reporting...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Bones Found On Hiking Trail In Cornwall, Police Say

An investigation was conducted after bones were discovered on a Hudson Valley hiking trail. The bones were found in Orange County in the area of Route 218 on Saturday, Oct. 15 on a trail in the town of Cornwall at Storm King State Park. According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd...
CORNWALL, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion

Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022

It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oreo’s Instagram Highlights Hudson Valley Dessert Pizza

Oreo's Instagram page noticed a popular pizza place's dessert pizza and they almost broke the internet. New Yorkers love pizza and I would argue that they make pizza better than anyone. By living in the Hudson Valley we are truly blessed by the pizza gods because we get that New York City and Bronx style pie without having to travel to the big city like others gave to. Hudson Valley pizza shops really know how to make excellent pizza. It's like pizza makers here have it down to a science.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
