Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ex-DC deputy mayor's next court date pushed to December

WASHINGTON - DC’s former deputy mayor of public safety and justice did not appear for an arraignment at the Arlington County Courthouse at 2 pm Monday. Chris Geldart is charged with assault and battery after a scuffle that was caught on camera and FOX 5 DC has the exclusive footage.
WASHINGTON, DC
Affordable housing crisis in the DMV

Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
Triple shooting under investigation in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC, Baltimore among cities impacted most by inflation

WASHINGTON - A new study by WalletHub says the D.C. and. regions are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation. The D.C./Arlington/Alexandria region is ranked 21 nationwide while the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson region is fifth. FOX 5 spoke to financial expert Dan Varroney, President & CEO of Potomac Core Consulting, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home

WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
MGM National Harbor to host table game dealer hiring event

WASHINGTON - MGM National Harbor will host a hiring event for its next group of new table game dealers on Oct 20. The hiring event will run from 6pm – 9pm at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Prospective MGM employees will be able to speak with current table game employees, learn more about becoming a trainee and interview with hiring managers.
OXON HILL, MD
Southeast DC man mistakenly cremated by funeral home, says family

WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing. "I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
WASHINGTON, DC
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC Police search for man missing since September

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been missing for nearly a month, and his family and police are asking for the public's help locating him. Alfred M. Gussom, 61, was last seen in the 1300 block of Main Dr. NW on Monday, Sept. 26. He is described...
WASHINGTON, DC

