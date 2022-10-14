Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
fox5dc.com
Ex-DC deputy mayor's next court date pushed to December
WASHINGTON - DC’s former deputy mayor of public safety and justice did not appear for an arraignment at the Arlington County Courthouse at 2 pm Monday. Chris Geldart is charged with assault and battery after a scuffle that was caught on camera and FOX 5 DC has the exclusive footage.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
Affordable housing crisis in the DMV
Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting under investigation in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
DC, Baltimore among cities impacted most by inflation
WASHINGTON - A new study by WalletHub says the D.C. and. regions are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation. The D.C./Arlington/Alexandria region is ranked 21 nationwide while the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson region is fifth. FOX 5 spoke to financial expert Dan Varroney, President & CEO of Potomac Core Consulting, who...
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
fox5dc.com
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
MGM National Harbor to host table game dealer hiring event
WASHINGTON - MGM National Harbor will host a hiring event for its next group of new table game dealers on Oct 20. The hiring event will run from 6pm – 9pm at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Prospective MGM employees will be able to speak with current table game employees, learn more about becoming a trainee and interview with hiring managers.
fox5dc.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: DC International School hosts La Gran Fiesta
The District of Columbia International School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday be hosting an event called "La Gran Fiesta De DCI.” FOX 5’s Jeannette Reyes hosted the event with the help of her mother.
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
fox5dc.com
Southeast DC man mistakenly cremated by funeral home, says family
WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing. "I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
2 men, 2 women killed in Woodbridge shooting
Tragedy struck Monday in a quiet Virginia neighborhood. Four people were shot dead inside a home in Woodbridge. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from the scene of the crime with the latest.
fox5dc.com
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
fox5dc.com
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
fox5dc.com
Rockville 'Light The Night' event raises money for leukemia, lymphoma patients
FOX 5 is teaming up with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for their 'Light The Night' walks. The second walk was held in Rockville, Maryland on Saturday with FOX 5's Wisdom Martin emceeing the special event.
fox5dc.com
DC Police search for man missing since September
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been missing for nearly a month, and his family and police are asking for the public's help locating him. Alfred M. Gussom, 61, was last seen in the 1300 block of Main Dr. NW on Monday, Sept. 26. He is described...
Comments / 0