Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
Facebook owner Meta to sell Giphy after UK watchdog confirms ruling
CMA says takeover of gif creation website limits choice for social media users
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
Cepton, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005466/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- US-based Pinktada, a technology company transforming the way hotel reservations are made, announced the closing of additional investment to support its rapid expansion with the contracting of dozens of new hotel properties in key leisure destinations. The new sum of $975,000 includes participation from Selenean Capital, an Ireland-based fund, and of serial high net worth investors. They join backers True Global Ventures 4 Plus –which has invested $2M to date–and several members of the New York Angels investment group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005526/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey
When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
Comments / 0