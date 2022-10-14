ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tim Eyman’s legacy of advisory votes on taxes hits state ballots again

On ballots that go out this week, Washington voters will be asked to express how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums enacted by the Legislature this year. But that’s all they’ll do. As with previous state “advisory votes,” these carry no binding authority, only the opportunity to vent or cheer.
Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound

Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
