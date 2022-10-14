Read full article on original website
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 17
The top two teams in each of the state's five public school groups tended to their business successfully this past weekend, but saw a good deal of work unrest in several of the spots below. The cutoff for the NJSIAA public schools tournament will be Saturday, and it was...
Boys soccer recap: Battle nets a pair of goals as Gloucester Catholic tops Salem
Trey Battle scored twice to direct Gloucester Catholic to a 5-1 win over Salem Monday in Salem. Patrick Kiniry added a goal and two assists. Anthony Renz and Zach Payne also scored for the Rams who improved to 4-5-2. Jose Vilalplando had the goal for the Rams (1-11).
Field Hockey: Statewide Power Points through Oct. 17
Here are the most up-to-date version of field hockey Power Points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Monday, Oct. 17. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com.
Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Mercer County Tournament semifinals at Hopewell Valley.
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Oct. 17
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said "Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday's contest."
Pope John over Phillipsburg- Girls soccer recap
Jaidyn Falcone scored two goals to lead Pope John to a 3-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Isabella Fiore also scored for Pope John (5-7), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Abigail Talmadge made four saves to earn the shutout. Phillipsburg fell to 1-12 with the loss.
Boys soccer: Marroquin paces Bergen Charter past Hasbrouck Heights
Junior Christopher Marroquin notched three goals and three assists to lead Bergen Charter to a 6-2 win over Hasbrouck Heights in Hackensack. Sophomore Nicholas Pastula scored twice for Bergen Charter (13-4) while freshman Damian Zakrzewski tallied as well. Senior keeper Jeremy Vasquez finished with seven saves. Freshman Dylan Fermin and...
South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17
Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
Hillsborough defeats No. 16 Immaculata - Girls soccer recap
Jana Mizrachy and Madelyn Benedetti each made 10 saves as Hillsborough knocked off Immaculata, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 in Hillsborough. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Hillsborough (5-10) scored a goal in the second half to come away with the win. Camryn McDermid recorded a goal and an assist while Jeeya Patel netted one.
Leonia defeats Dwight-Englewood - Boys soccer recap
Kenny Arias scored twice to lift Leonia past Dwight-Englewood 3-1 in Englewood. Leonia (2-7-3) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before Dwight-Englewood (8-6) tallied a goal in the second half thanks to Matthew Suh. Leonia's Griffin Lawrence stood strong with 16 saves while Darius Toro put one in the back...
Boys soccer recap: Reissek, Smith score goals to direct Delsea past Deptford
Gavin Reissek and Gabe Smith each found the back of the net as Delsea blanked Deptford Monday in Deptford, 2-0. Maximus Van Auken made six saves for the Crusaders (8-5-1) who won their second game in a row. Deptford fell to 6-5-1.
Boys soccer recap: Bowen-Ashwin, Crispin pace Pitman past Clayton
Jake Bowen-Ashwin and Elijah Crispin scored to help Pitman get past Clayton, 2-0, Monday in Pitman. Ben Newcomb and Charlie Duffield each picked up an assist as Aidan James made two saves to get the shutout for the Panthers (8-4-1). Clayton fell to 7-6.
Boys soccer recap: Marino’s PK goal gives Clearview the win over Williamstown
Evan Marino scored the game-winner on a penalty kick after Seamus Watson was fouled in the box to give Clearview a 2-1 victory over Williamstown Monday in Harrison Township. Ryan Bagin scored in the 35th minute to stake the Pioneers (6-6-3) to a 1-0 halftime lead. Nick Rocco had an assist.
Ridgefield defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap
Alessandro Osuna and Dino Radoncic each had two goals and an assist as Ridgefield defeated New Milford 4-2 in New Milford. Ridgefield (7-6-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Rami Nasser and Andrew Kim also recorded an assist while Angel Osuna made seven saves.
Boys soccer recap: Azille, Austin lead Lower Cape May over Cape May Tech
Deron Azille and Chase Austin each scored twice as Lower Cape May topped Cape May Tech, 5-0, Monday in Cape May. Taj Turner also scored for the Caper Tigers (6-9) who won their second game in a row. Anderson Ryan made two saves for the shutout. Nick Boehm had five...
Marlboro over Red Bank Regional- Girls soccer recap
Carly Guzzardo, Brooke Gordon, and Sarah Gold each scored for Marlboro in a 3-2 win over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Marlboro (5-4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half, and took its 3-2 lead going into halftime. Leila Castell netted two goals for Red Bank Regional...
Boys soccer recap: 3 different goal-scorers help Millville get by Atlantic Tech
Shaun McCarthy, Terron Stevenson and Jackson Gamber scored the goals which allowed Millville to down Atlantic Tech, 3-1, Monday in Mays Landings. Kevin Dick had two assists while Jesiah Cruz had one for the Thunderbolts who improved to 7-5-1. Alexander Gonzalez scored for the Red Hawks (3-8-1).
Boys soccer: South River blanks Perth Amboy for sixth shutout
Senior Alan Hernandez's first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for South River over Perth Amboy in Perth Amboy. Senior Jesus Marcial assisted on Hernandez's goal for South River (12-3-2), which has won three of its last four matches. Freshman keeper Anthony Costa came up with seven saves.
Columbia over Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Garrett Dyson's first half goal was the difference in Columbia's 1-0 victory over Morristown in Maplewood. Sumner Verdun made three saves to earn the shutout for Columbia (8-7). Morristown falls to 3-10-2 on the season.
