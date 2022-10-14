ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 17

The top two teams in each of the state’s five public school groups tended to their business successfully this past weekend, but saw a good deal of work unrest in several of the spots below. The cutoff for the NJSIAA public schools tournament will be Saturday, and it was...
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Statewide Power Points through Oct. 17

Here are the most up-to-date version of field hockey Power Points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Monday, Oct. 17. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Oct. 17

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John over Phillipsburg- Girls soccer recap

Jaidyn Falcone scored two goals to lead Pope John to a 3-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Isabella Fiore also scored for Pope John (5-7), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Abigail Talmadge made four saves to earn the shutout. Phillipsburg fell to 1-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Marroquin paces Bergen Charter past Hasbrouck Heights

Junior Christopher Marroquin notched three goals and three assists to lead Bergen Charter to a 6-2 win over Hasbrouck Heights in Hackensack. Sophomore Nicholas Pastula scored twice for Bergen Charter (13-4) while freshman Damian Zakrzewski tallied as well. Senior keeper Jeremy Vasquez finished with seven saves. Freshman Dylan Fermin and...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17

Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough defeats No. 16 Immaculata - Girls soccer recap

Jana Mizrachy and Madelyn Benedetti each made 10 saves as Hillsborough knocked off Immaculata, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 in Hillsborough. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Hillsborough (5-10) scored a goal in the second half to come away with the win. Camryn McDermid recorded a goal and an assist while Jeeya Patel netted one.
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Leonia defeats Dwight-Englewood - Boys soccer recap

Kenny Arias scored twice to lift Leonia past Dwight-Englewood 3-1 in Englewood. Leonia (2-7-3) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before Dwight-Englewood (8-6) tallied a goal in the second half thanks to Matthew Suh. Leonia’s Griffin Lawrence stood strong with 16 saves while Darius Toro put one in the back...
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: Bowen-Ashwin, Crispin pace Pitman past Clayton

Jake Bowen-Ashwin and Elijah Crispin scored to help Pitman get past Clayton, 2-0, Monday in Pitman. Ben Newcomb and Charlie Duffield each picked up an assist as Aidan James made two saves to get the shutout for the Panthers (8-4-1). Clayton fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap

Alessandro Osuna and Dino Radoncic each had two goals and an assist as Ridgefield defeated New Milford 4-2 in New Milford. Ridgefield (7-6-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Rami Nasser and Andrew Kim also recorded an assist while Angel Osuna made seven saves.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Red Bank Regional- Girls soccer recap

Carly Guzzardo, Brooke Gordon, and Sarah Gold each scored for Marlboro in a 3-2 win over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Marlboro (5-4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half, and took its 3-2 lead going into halftime. Leila Castell netted two goals for Red Bank Regional...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: South River blanks Perth Amboy for sixth shutout

Senior Alan Hernandez’s first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for South River over Perth Amboy in Perth Amboy. Senior Jesus Marcial assisted on Hernandez’s goal for South River (12-3-2), which has won three of its last four matches. Freshman keeper Anthony Costa came up with seven saves.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Garrett Dyson’s first half goal was the difference in Columbia’s 1-0 victory over Morristown in Maplewood. Sumner Verdun made three saves to earn the shutout for Columbia (8-7). Morristown falls to 3-10-2 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
