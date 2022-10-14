Read full article on original website
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Mastercard Launches “Crypto Source” to Bring Crypto Trading to Banks
The payment giant Mastercard has launched a new programme dubbed Crypto Source in collaboration with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos to enable banks and financial institutions to offer safe crypto trading services to their customers. As per the announcement, the initiative would serve as a “bridge” between banks and the crypto...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Japan Tightens Crypto Money Laundering Safeguards
Japan’s government has approved a Cabinet resolution on October 14th to alter six laws connected to the Foreign Exchange Act in order to further prevent money laundering using cryptocurrencies. Companies that deal in the exchange of cryptocurrencies are required by law to verify information such as the user’s name...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
CFTC and SEC Probe The Fall of Three Arrows Capital (3AC)
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into whether the cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which declared bankruptcy in July, broke any regulations governing investor conduct, according to a Monday report from Bloomberg News. According to the report, which cited two anonymous...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
North Korea Lazarus Hacker Group Targets Japanese Crypto Firms
Lazarus, a hacker group backed by North Korea, has been mailing spam messages to employees of Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges in an effort to afflict their computer systems with malware. As a result, some companies have had their systems compromised and cryptocurrency was stolen, according to the Japan News. Japan’s National...
Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/ Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
UK government borrowing costs rise after Bank denies it will delay bond sales
Bank of England dismisses FT report over planned multibillion-pound sell-off as ‘inaccurate’
Cepton, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005466/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
