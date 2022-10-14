SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005466/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

