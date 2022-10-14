Read full article on original website
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in two vehicle crash south of Salem Saturday afternoon
A 52-year-old Salem woman was injured in a two vehicle crash on Route 37 at Church Road south of Salem Saturday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shelly Steuer of Marshall Street was hit in the rear by 38-year-old Amie Organ of Gierten Road in Centralia after Steuer slowed for a car in front of her. Organ and two passengers in the Steuer vehicle, 39-year-old Elizabeth Coleman of Jefferson Avenue in Junction Cit and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Odin, all declined medical treatment.
WAND TV
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
WAND TV
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
WAND TV
Coldest air of the season on the way to Central Illinois early this week
(WAND WEATHER) - The coldest air of the season will settle in across Central Illinois. Our week kicks off on a chilly note with highs today and tomorrow only in the upper-40s. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop into the 20s. Windy conditions will make it feel colder!. Wind...
vandaliaradio.com
Robin Ellen Gaffner
Robin Ellen Gaffner, 63, of Vandalia, passed away on October 13, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Northside Christian Church, Vandalia, with Pastor Dennis Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family of Robin Gaffner. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
freedom929.com
DO NOT BURN OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) While there is no Red Flag Warning posted by the National Weather Service for today or the weekend, residents are still discouraged from any outdoor burning due to the extremely dry ground conditions and the low humidity levels. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. This means that no fires, regardless of type, size, or location, should be lit until the “No Burn Ban” in Jasper County is lifted or until future announcements.
ourquadcities.com
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning
DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away. The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house...
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
vandaliaradio.com
Terry Lynn Rose Sr.
Terry Lynn Rose Sr., age 71, of Altamont, Illinois passed away at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, Illinois. Mark Harden will be officiating. Memorials may go to Crossroads Cancer Center, HSHS Hospice, or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois State Treasurer Returns $11 Million to Chicago Man’s Family
(Chicago, IL) — The estate of a Chicago man who died in 2016 is the recipient of the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says eleven-million-dollars was returned to the estate of Joseph Stancak. Stancak was born in Chicago in 1929. He died in December, 2016 at the age of 87.
freedom929.com
LOCAL MAN IS AWARDED FOR SERVICE
(NEWTON) A local farmer has won the 2022 Illinois Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Award. It’s Jerald “Jay” Tharp Jr. who serves the Wabash Valley Service Company as an Agronomy Research Coordinator, covering ten (10) southeastern Illinois counties from Jasper County south to Gallatin County and all points in between. With 26 years of advising area farmers, Tharp uses his experience in soil fertility and fertilizer to focus on nitrogen-use efficiency, working with research from hybrid and variety plots for corn and soybeans, and how he works together with individual farmers and their product usage. Tharp also shares his knowledge with local 4-H and FFA members, plus volunteers for the Jasper County Fair and helps with Farm Bureau and other community fundraisers. Congratulations to Jay on receiving the statewide award.
I-74 eastbound reopen after crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After being closed because of a crash obstructing the right lane, I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph is reopened, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred earlier this afternoon around mile marker 188.
