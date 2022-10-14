(NEWTON/OLNEY) While there is no Red Flag Warning posted by the National Weather Service for today or the weekend, residents are still discouraged from any outdoor burning due to the extremely dry ground conditions and the low humidity levels. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. This means that no fires, regardless of type, size, or location, should be lit until the “No Burn Ban” in Jasper County is lifted or until future announcements.

JASPER COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO