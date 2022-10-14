Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Misinformation (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/17, 8:30 p.m. ET: At the time of this writing, West’s latest Drink Champs interview is no longer live on Revolt’s YouTube channel. No official comment appears to have surfaced on the decision yet. Longtime associate/collaborator Consequence—who said he was at the taping—tweeted, “NORE @noreaga texted me...
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Says Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are ‘Super Triggering’
Netflix’s Dahmer series has been massively popular with many, except the families of the serial killer’s victims. Now, as Halloween looms, the mother of the victim, Tony Hughes has spoken out against costumes that bear a resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer. Shirley told TMZ, “It’s already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer.” Hughes was one of the 17 men Dahmer murdered, and Hughes, himself, was deaf and non-vocal.
Stephen Jackson Blasts Kanye West Over George Floyd Comments
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson slammed Kanye West for his comments about George Floyd. During an appearance on the latest episode of Drink Champs, Ye incorrectly claimed that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Kanye said, referring to ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety” and “NDA / Plan B” on ‘SNL’
Megan Thee Stallion makes her return to Saturday Night Live tonight. In 2020, the Houston Hottie made her solo musical debut when Chris Rock was hosting for the season premiere. During that time, SNL was still doing COVID-19 safety precautions and their promo showed them wearing masks. Megan wore a hazmat outfit too.
Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey
When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
Doechii Shares New Song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared her latest song, “Stressed.”. The Tampa native first premiered the song on Oct. 10 via a Colors Live Show, and has now unleashed the studio version. “I must be lost in my regrets / I must be down, I must be stressed / I’ve got like thirteen years of age / That I ain’t still got off my chest / It must be so much more to life / If I had diamonds and bouguettes [sic] / I must be stupid, fuckin’ shady / Must be down, I must be stressed,” she sings on the track.
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
James Corden Banned From NYC’s Balthazar for Being ‘Most Abusive Customer,’ Owner Backtracks After Apology
Restaurateur Keith McNally announced on Instagram Monday that James Corden had been banned from one of his renowned New York City establishments, calling the Late Late Show host “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. “James Corden is a Hugely gifted...
Trevor Noah Reveals His Post-‘Daily Show’ Plans
What will Trevor Noah do after he exits the The Daily Show? “Everything.”. Nearly two weeks after confirming his departure, the South African-born comedian opened up about his decision on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host called the announcement “shocking” and pressed Noah about why he chose to bow out after a seven-year run.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Issue Joint Response to Ex-Nanny’s Claims
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis put up a united front to condemn their former nanny’s claims in an interview with the Daily Mail. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement obtained by Page Six.
Jack Harlow Announced as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest
It seems that Saturday Night Live is favoring its host also being its musical guest. Following a successful episode with Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty, the long-running sketch comedy show will also have Jack Harlow do the same. SNL shared the news on Saturday, in typical notecard-on-corkboard fashion, with the date written on the top card, the host on the second, and the musical guest on the third.
