Doechii has shared her latest song, “Stressed.”. The Tampa native first premiered the song on Oct. 10 via a Colors Live Show, and has now unleashed the studio version. “I must be lost in my regrets / I must be down, I must be stressed / I’ve got like thirteen years of age / That I ain’t still got off my chest / It must be so much more to life / If I had diamonds and bouguettes [sic] / I must be stupid, fuckin’ shady / Must be down, I must be stressed,” she sings on the track.

1 DAY AGO