Springfield, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise

With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
LEESBURG, VA
Builder

Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community

Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUHF

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
Washingtonian.com

9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC

As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners

There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

