2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise
With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
Builder
Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community
Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Suspects exit vehicle, fire multiple rounds into occupied home in Woodbridge then drive away, police say
After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
