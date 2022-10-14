Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal
CNN — Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three...
WRAL
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apologizes for mini-budget 'mistakes'
CNN — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologized for her controversial mini-budget that crashed the country's currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Truss insisted she would lead her Conservative Party...
WRAL
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
CNN — Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But...
WRAL
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electric transformers
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electrical transformers. The consignment containing about 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth from Mexico was in...
WRAL
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
CNN — China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the...
WRAL
This Week: Netflix earns, Tesla earns, US home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Netflix serves up its third-quarter snapshot Tuesday. Wall Street predicts the streaming service pioneer will report that its earnings fell from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Netflix is under pressure to retain or woo back users after losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The company is debuting a less expensive, ad-supported alternative to its commercial-free video streaming service next month.
Damon Motors and SINBON Join Forces To Put New Power Into Power Electronics
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005270/en/ SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon’s first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)
WRAL
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas
CNN — Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation. The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the...
Majority of Tory members think Liz Truss should resign, poll suggests, with MPs choosing unity candidate to replace her – live
Latest updates: YouGov poll says Conservative party members – including 39% of those who voted for her – think PM should stand down
Comments / 0