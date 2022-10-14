ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima moves ahead with paid parking downtown, though charges and locations aren’t yet set

By KATE SMITH Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council looks at grant for historic district along Naches Avenue

The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue. The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?

To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs calling which read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County Commissioner District 2: Dulce Gutierrez vs. Kyle Curtis

All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos. In District 2, Democrat Dulce Gutierrez squares off against Republican Kyle Curtis. District 2: Dulce Gutierrez and Kyle Curtis. Gutierrez...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move

The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

U.S. Air Force Band will perform free show in Yakima

The U.S. Air Force Band will play in Yakima as part of its fall 2022 tour in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, in the main gym. Although the show is free and...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Q&A: Newhouse, White discuss views on public safety

Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside is defending his U.S. House seat against Democrat Doug White of Yakima in the Nov. 8 general election. The Yakima Herald-Republic asked each to talk about their views on Public safety:. Public safety. Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders recently sent a letter...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy