One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida's lottery secretary called the win "slightly more meaningful than others" as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine’s president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. The campaign of strikes using missiles, drones and other weaponry has opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly eight-month invasion, as winter begins to bite. Even far from battlefields, water, heating and power are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country to slam utilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.
China delays release of key GDP data amid 20th Communist Party Congress
China on Tuesday delayed the release of highly-anticipated economic data that experts believe would show the country's finances in turmoil due to pervasive pandemic lockdowns gripping the country for much of the year.
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS — (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and...
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness. Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
