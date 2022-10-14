Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Report suggests $900 million in annual wage theft impacts 250,000 Iowa workers
DES MOINES — A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least $900 million a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250,000 Iowans are impacted. “That means that on average one...
KGLO News
Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday night in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised live...
KGLO News
Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN
AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
