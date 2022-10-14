ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday night in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised live...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN

AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy