ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
fourfourtwo.com

Harry Maguire’s wife isn’t a fan of the meme from World Cup 2018: "She didn’t love the picture – or the angle of it"

The England and Manchester United centre backs talks FourFourTwo through that iconic photo from the 2018 World Cup. Harry Maguire has admitted to FourFourTwo that his partner, Fern Hawkins, didn't enjoy the photo captured of them chatting in the stands after England's last-16 penalty shootout win against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup becoming a meme.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners ready to strengthen two positions in January

Arsenal are reportedly considering moves for a midfielder and a winger during the January transfer window after their stunning start to the season. The Gunners have flown out of the blocks this term and sit four points clear on top of the Premier League table after 10 rounds. We check...
fourfourtwo.com

BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure

Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road. The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When...
fourfourtwo.com

Who is Kobbie Mainoo? The Manchester United wonderkid named on the bench against Newcastle United

Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench today for the first time against Newcastle United – and fans are excited. United have a rich history of producing some of the most thrilling young talents in English football. The club have a long tradition of naming academy graduates in the line-up or on the bench for years, with the likes of David Beckham, Ravel Morrison and Marcus Rashford all turning out for the Red Devils over the years.
fourfourtwo.com

Southampton vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Southampton vs West Ham live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds ready to take on Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong fight

Liverpool haven't made a permanent midfield signing in two years – could they be about to poach one of their arch-rivals' top targets?. Liverpool (opens in new tab) are reportedly keen on a move for Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who's long been linked with a switch to Manchester United (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season. We...
fourfourtwo.com

Alexia Putellas wins the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has lifted the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022, retaining her title as the best female footballer on the planet. Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022, making it two years in a row that she's been voted for the prize. This is just the fourth...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool find their spark as underdogs in Man City win

Liverpool have been accused of lacking an edge in recent weeks, but found it against the reigning champions to kick-start their campaign. “Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’,” was Jurgen Klopp’s response in the week when a journalist used the words of former player Dietmar Hamann, who had claimed that this Liverpool side were “flat” and “lacking a spark.”
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt 'sick' after crucial save in win over Leeds

The 23-year-old produced a series of vital stops as the Gunners stayed top of the Premier League with victory at Elland Road. Aaron Ramsdale took one for the team as Arsenal (opens in new tab) extended their Premier League lead with a 1-0 win away to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy