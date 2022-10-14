Read full article on original website
Related
Toms River North’s Fraticelli becomes fourth N.J. field hockey player to 200 goals
One of New Jersey’s most exclusive field hockey clubs just welcomed a new member. With three tallies in Monday’s 6-1 win at home against Jackson Liberty, Toms River North’s Olivia Fraticelli became the fourth player in state history to reach 200 career goals, joining the likes of Eastern’s Austyn Cuneo, Eastern’s Ryleigh Heck and Lawrence’s Talia Schenck.
J.P. Stevens over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Vihaan Salian scored three second half goals as J.P. Stevens defeated Timothy Christian, 6-2, in Edison. Aleksey Sergeev and Kaston Chen each had a goal and an assist for J.P. Stevens (7-7-2), which scored five second half goals. Zachary Mokrauer added a goal and Aaron Bansal dished out two assists.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Field hockey: Kopec, Graham lead Red Bank Catholic past Neptune
Junior Ellie Kopec produced a hat trick to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 6-0 win over Neptune in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham scored twice while freshman Amanda Foster had a goal for Red Bank Catholic (6-5-1), which earned its sixth shutout of the season. Senior goalie Kaya Green...
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Woman killed, 2 girls hurt after being hit by minivan in food pantry parking lot, cops say
A 46-year-old woman was killed and two girls injured Saturday morning after they were struck by a minivan making a K-turn in the parking lot of a church food pantry, officials said. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when...
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Mom of Colonia H.S. students said she’s found evidence of toxic chemicals inside, outside school
The mother of two Colonia High students who believed not enough environmental testing was done in the aftermath of reports of a possible brain tumor cluster connected to the school told NJ Advance Media she has found evidence of highly toxic chemicals at Colonia through her own independent testing. The...
No sympathy here for Bobby J | Quigley
Kevin O’Toole was once an assemblyman who sat across the aisle from me in the New Jersey Legislature. A prominent lawyer in North Jersey, he rose to become a senator and then chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He always had a quick wit and a fascinating gift of gab.
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
If my wife moves to Florida, will she have to pay taxes on her 401(k)?
Q. My wife and I have been New Jersey residents since 1991. We are upon the precipice of leaving the state for Florida. She has been retired now for 10 years and I am retiring in two years. If she goes to Florida and becomes a resident — after 183 days with proper documentation — does she have to pay taxes on the withdrawals of her 401(k)? When we file our taxes, do we have to file separately, and what residency moves should she make to mitigate IRS red flags?
Punishing Saudi Arabia -- a Q&A with Rep. Malinowski
In July, President Biden visited Saudi Arabia to persuade the world’s largest oil producer to increase production and offset the rising prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The lobbying effort failed. The Saudis, who rely on the US for military protection, sided with Russia on Oct. 6,...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0