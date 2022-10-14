Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
Eater
One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
Historic N.J. funeral home — where Tony mourned his mom on ‘The Sopranos’ — could be demolished
Belleville officials are considering whether a historic funeral home, famously featured in iconic scenes in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” is part of an area in need of redevelopment. The local historical society opposes the designation, which could lead to the demolition of a building that dates back to...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York
Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
International Business Times
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anthony Cappelluti, 60, passed away on October 12, 2022 of natural causes. Anthony was a native Staten Islander, born on Jan. 27, 1962 and raised in Midland Beach. He attended PS 38, and graduated New Dorp High School in 1978. After obtaining an Associate Degree in 1981 from the College of Staten Island he went on to pursue a construction career spanning more than 45 years, 30 of those spent with Muss Development and most recently AMS Safety, LLC where he was a Site Safety Manager. Read the full obit on SILive.
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
