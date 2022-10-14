Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety” and “NDA / Plan B” on ‘SNL’
Megan Thee Stallion makes her return to Saturday Night Live tonight. In 2020, the Houston Hottie made her solo musical debut when Chris Rock was hosting for the season premiere. During that time, SNL was still doing COVID-19 safety precautions and their promo showed them wearing masks. Megan wore a hazmat outfit too.
Doechii Shares New Song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared her latest song, “Stressed.”. The Tampa native first premiered the song on Oct. 10 via a Colors Live Show, and has now unleashed the studio version. “I must be lost in my regrets / I must be down, I must be stressed / I’ve got like thirteen years of age / That I ain’t still got off my chest / It must be so much more to life / If I had diamonds and bouguettes [sic] / I must be stupid, fuckin’ shady / Must be down, I must be stressed,” she sings on the track.
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
