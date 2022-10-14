Read full article on original website
Related
Mason Mount double and Arrizabalaga heroics ensure Chelsea sink Aston Villa
Mason Mount scored a goal in each half at Villa Park as Chelsea won 2-0, a fifth successive victory for Graham Potter’s side
Forrest scores hat-trick as majestic Celtic thrash Hibs to go five points clear
James Forrest took his tally of Celtic goals to 100 with a hat-trick in the demolition of Hibernian. The 31-year-old Scotland winger has dropped down the pecking order at Parkhead but in his first start of the season he scored either side of a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike to give the league leaders a commanding interval lead.
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
BBC
FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Manchester United are said to be monitoring an extremely talented AC Milan forward ahead of next year.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Rice secures draw for West Ham at Southampton after Perraud’s opener
A 64th minute equaliser from Declan Rice gave West Ham a 1-1 draw with Southampton, who opened the scoring through Romain Perraud
Pernille Harder scores twice to give Chelsea Women victory at Everton
A Pernille Harder double and a strike from Niamh Charles secured a 3-1 win for Chelsea at Everton, who scored through an own goal by Kadeisha Buchanan
BBC
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
BBC
City coach damaged on return from Anfield
The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
BBC
Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds
The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’
Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
Comments / 0