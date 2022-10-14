ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

N﻿ewcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC

FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham

Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
BBC

Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash

Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
BBC

C﻿ity coach damaged on return from Anfield

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
BBC

Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds

The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
The Guardian

Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’

Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.

