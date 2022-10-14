ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

J.P. Stevens over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Vihaan Salian scored three second half goals as J.P. Stevens defeated Timothy Christian, 6-2, in Edison. Aleksey Sergeev and Kaston Chen each had a goal and an assist for J.P. Stevens (7-7-2), which scored five second half goals. Zachary Mokrauer added a goal and Aaron Bansal dished out two assists.
No sympathy here for Bobby J | Quigley

Kevin O’Toole was once an assemblyman who sat across the aisle from me in the New Jersey Legislature. A prominent lawyer in North Jersey, he rose to become a senator and then chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He always had a quick wit and a fascinating gift of gab.
If my wife moves to Florida, will she have to pay taxes on her 401(k)?

Q. My wife and I have been New Jersey residents since 1991. We are upon the precipice of leaving the state for Florida. She has been retired now for 10 years and I am retiring in two years. If she goes to Florida and becomes a resident — after 183 days with proper documentation — does she have to pay taxes on the withdrawals of her 401(k)? When we file our taxes, do we have to file separately, and what residency moves should she make to mitigate IRS red flags?
Punishing Saudi Arabia -- a Q&A with Rep. Malinowski

In July, President Biden visited Saudi Arabia to persuade the world’s largest oil producer to increase production and offset the rising prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The lobbying effort failed. The Saudis, who rely on the US for military protection, sided with Russia on Oct. 6,...
