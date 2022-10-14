ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

No sympathy here for Bobby J | Quigley

Kevin O’Toole was once an assemblyman who sat across the aisle from me in the New Jersey Legislature. A prominent lawyer in North Jersey, he rose to become a senator and then chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He always had a quick wit and a fascinating gift of gab.
Punishing Saudi Arabia -- a Q&A with Rep. Malinowski

In July, President Biden visited Saudi Arabia to persuade the world’s largest oil producer to increase production and offset the rising prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The lobbying effort failed. The Saudis, who rely on the US for military protection, sided with Russia on Oct. 6,...
