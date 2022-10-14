‘It is truly a crisis right now’: As the Lehigh Valley navigates a shortage of foster homes, this foster care community center is expanding

Pocono Regional Director Liz Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, shows some of the clothes and other items available for infants to teens at The Kindness Cottage in Stroudsburg. The Kindness Cottage, a resource for foster families across the region to get clothes, hygiene items and diapers, is a project of The Kindness Project, the Lehigh Valley’s only foster closet. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

When children and young adults enter the foster care system, some feel as if they’ve lost control of their lives. For others, self-worth can plummet. For many, it can be a combination of both.

But there’s a group working to give foster kids their agency back, build confidence and support foster families across the region by providing new clothes, toys and other necessities — and it’s growing.

“This gives them a little bit of control to be able to come in and pick things that make them feel good and that gives them self-worth,” said Liz Johnson, who spearheaded the campaign to expand the Lehigh Valley’s only foster community care center to the Poconos. “They’re not just giving you that bag of hand-me-downs or something like that. They’re picking name brand [clothes] and things that they think look stylish and cool. So I think that just really speaks to them feeling self-worth and self-confidence, and aiding in that healing process.”

Johnson, who has three biological and three adopted children, this summer with her church, Christian Life Assembly, opened The Kindness Project: Kindness Cottage in Stroudsburg, where she serves as Pocono region director.

The Kindness Project , based in Emmaus, serves 21 counties, providing clothing, shoes, personal hygiene items and other essentials, all for free, to help ease the costs to foster parents. The recently opened sister store in the Poconos, at 2209 W. Main St. in Stroudsburg, has the same mission and method, working to bridge the gaps in resources foster parents need to support the children under their care.

The total number of children served in the state’s foster care system over the last five years has decreased, according to the Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children’s “State of Child Welfare 2021″ report . In 2020, more than 21,600 children were served, an 11% decrease from 2016, when more than 24,500 were served. Monroe County mirrors the decrease, where the number of children served has dropped from 354 children in 2016 to 279 in 2020, a decrease of 21%.

However, the number of foster children in Lehigh County has grown, from 355 children served in 2016 to 446 in 2020, about a 26% increase, according to the report. Similarly, Northampton County saw an increase, from 434 children served in 2016 to 445 in 2020, about 3% difference.

There aren’t enough foster homes to meet the need, said Paula Griffin, director of Lehigh County Children & Youth Services.

“And we have been really trying to spread the word, just to take a chance on some of our kids,” Griffin said. “They have some complex needs, but they’re just like every other kid. They just deserve a family and to be well taken care of while they’re going through such a traumatic time in their lives.”

A lack of available homes has left many of Philadelphia’s foster kids sleeping in the offices of the Department of Human Services. An August report from the Philadelphia Inquirer showed more than 300 kids spent at least one night there over the past year.

The situation in the Valley isn’t as dire as in Philadelphia, Griffin said. There are no foster children sleeping in Lehigh County offices, she said.

Maria Torres, administrator of Northampton County’s Children, Youth and Families, said the county has enough foster homes to meet the need.

“Unfortunately, not all licensed foster homes in the county are equipped to meet the specialized needs of the children we serve, primarily children who are in need of placement who present with multisystem issues that make these children difficult to place,” she said. “The county can benefit from more therapeutic foster homes, foster homes willing to accept adolescent youth and foster homes who are able to accept children on the autism spectrum or [an intellectual or developmental disability].”

Lisa Weingartner, senior vice president of Independent Living, Emergency & Permanency Services at Valley Youth House, said the agency has supervised independent living programs for youth between the ages of 16 and 21, as well as a program called Adolescents Achieving Independence.

“It’s anything you learned soup to nuts, from age 14 to 24,” she said. “So banking, budgeting, cooking, grocery shopping, how to get a job, how to keep a job, education planning, car insurance, apartment renting, credit, internet safety any of those things that people learn.”

The need is clear at the foster care community center. In August of last year, the agency registered 23 children, said Jenae Holtzhafer, founder and executive director of The Kindness Project. In August 2022, they registered 65 new children.

“We absolutely do not have enough foster families,” she said. “And it is truly a crisis right now to the point that anybody involved in the child welfare system is just pleading at every opportunity for people to consider getting involved in some way.”

Volunteers at the Stroudsburg cottage have “done a tremendous job” setting up the resource and creating a space for foster kids, she said.

“They have blown my mind with the transformation they made to this little cottage,” Holtzhafer said. “It’s so warm and inviting. They have a sunburst on the wall where you come in, and every child who comes in gets to put their thumbprint on it in yellow, so that collectively we can brighten that sun.

“And they feel kind of like they belong to something, because many kids going through foster care just have this innate feeling of not belonging to anybody.”

The resource also supports foster parents, Johnson said.

“It just helps take a lot of weight off their shoulders,” she said. “That they’re not running to Walmart in the middle of the night or trying to collect those goods when they’re trying to focus on caring for the kids and meeting those emotional needs.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .